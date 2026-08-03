Prince Harry slapped with 34M legal bill in ongoing battle with the Daily Mail In the wake of recent rulings by the High Court that slimmed down certain privacy suit aspects for insufficient initial evidence on privacy breaches,

the Duke of Sussex and a string of high-profile co-claimants found themselves the subject of a robust legal attack by their adversary ANL, as the publisher also requested £10m in interim costs from the claimants.

ANL, which publishes the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, further submitted an application to order the collective group of claimants – which includes Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley and other figures – to pay the combined costs of £34 million for this leg of the lengthy legal case.

AN astronomical legal price tag For an organization which recently accused its antagonists of piling on the costs without adequate evidence base to support claims of news gathering misuse ANL believes, rather optimistically perhaps to this very set, the collective legal team of the Duke of Sussex feels their bid to reclaim the total estimated £34m costs in the process is excessive to say the least.

“It is extraordinarily inflated,” Harry’s lawyer said on the 34m cost demand.

In a move perhaps intended to deter future potential litigants with similar causes of action against media organizations. As the 30-year-old duke recently launched his latest stinging volley against any previous rulings he perceived had restricted key aspects of his legal actions, there remains the possibility Prince Harry could end up covering significant legal expenses should ANL have its way.

UK plan For The Couple With recent polls showing Prince Harry’s popularity rating up a few percentage points with its first jump to positive ratings in six years, his visit back to the UK to work alongside charities, a royal correspondent predicts talks were already ongoing on where they would potentially stay. “I assume there is talk between The Palace, about what accommodation, if any, they might be using,”.

“There’s always that… will it be an old staff members cottage.” – but they always keep it a secret until it happens,” the insider predicted about this 30-year-old working on his other humanitarian causes and commitments in the UK.