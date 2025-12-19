Prince Harry suffers hand injury during snow polo match in Aspen

Prince Harry suffered a minor hand injury while playing snow Polo Match in Aspen.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex got injured during the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado.

However, sources told Page Six that the father of two continued participating in the match despite the injury.

While playing, Harry’s hand was accidentally “clipped” by the swing of a mallet belonging to one of famed polo player Nacho Figueras’s sons.

“They paused for a second and he shook it off,” a witness said. While Harry remained in the game, his team was ultimately defeated.

The prince, who was announced as Harry Wales during the game, had also played the day before, surprising fans and players alike with his unexpected participation.

“No one knew he was coming,” the source shared.

According to Aspen Snow Polo’s official Instagram page, Harry played for the Aspen Valley team while his longtime friend and former professional polo player Nacho Figueras joined the St. Regis team, alongside his sons, Artemo and Hilario.

Harry, a veteran polo player and producer of the Netflix docuseries Polo, shares a close friendship with Figueras, who played alongside his sons Artemo and Hilario. The two were even spotted skiing together before the match.