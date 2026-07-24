Prince Harry takes Archie, Lilibet to Princess Diana’s grave: SEE PHOTOS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a rare glimpse into a deeply personal family moment, with new photos revealing that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visited Princess Diana’s final resting place during a recent trip to the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex posted a series of family photos on Instagram on Thursday, simply captioning the collection, “Summer Holiday.”

Among the images was a touching photograph showing Prince Harry walking hand in hand with Archie and Lilibet along a tree-lined path at Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral estate in Northamptonshire where Princess Diana grew up.

In the photo, Harry and Archie are each carrying large bouquets of flowers, fueling speculation that the family was on their way to visit Diana’s grave, which is located on a secluded island in the middle of Althorp’s Oval Lake. The burial site is private and inaccessible to the public.

The Sussex family stayed at the 13,000-acre estate as guests of Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, during their recent visit to the U.K.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The trip gave Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, an opportunity to connect with a place that played a significant role in the life of their late grandmother, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

The family is also believed to have spent time with other members of the Spencer family during their stay at Althorp.

Princess Diana’s grave was intentionally placed on an island within Oval Lake to ensure privacy.

The visit came as Prince Harry traveled to the U.K. this month for a series of charity engagements. During their time in Britain, the Sussex family also reportedly reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla. The meeting marked the first time the King had seen his California-based grandchildren since 2022.