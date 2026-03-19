Prince Harry takes second solo trip without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has been seen enjoying a second getaway without his wife, Meghan Markle, sparking new questions about their recent time apart. Just hours after skiing with close friend and polo star Nacho Figueras, the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted competing in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado, on Wednesday.

Harry reportedly joined the Aspen Valley team for the prestigious competition, stepping in for a friend who was unable to play. A longtime enthusiast of the sport, his appearance was described as a welcome homecoming. The polo match followed an earlier sighting of the Prince on the slopes, where he spent several hours skiing and dining with Figueras and a group of male friends.

A source informed HELLO! magazine that Prince Harry seemed happy during the outing, noting that the group enjoyed lunch together at a resort restaurant. While the Duke enjoyed his time in Colorado, the Duchess of Sussex remained at the couple’s Montecito residence in California with their two children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Despite her absence, Meghan appeared to publicly support her husband by sharing a photo of him on the polo field via her Instagram Story. While there is no indication of underlying issues, the Prince’s solo appearances have drawn significant attention, as the Sussexes are typically seen traveling and attending events together.