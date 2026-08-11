Prince Harry "warns" Meghan away from Hollywood events following dinner Party scandal

Prince Harry is said to have warned Meghan Markle to stay away from “high-profile Hollywood parties”, following the fallout over a private dinner.

This news follows reports from lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, who suggested Meghan had revealed King Charles III’s recent visit to Meghan and Harry at a California function. However, Meghan’s spokesperson has fiercely denied these claims, as has the party host and any conversation over royal talks have caused a degree of stress for Harry.

Why Is the scandal “An Absolute Nightmare” for Harry

According to palace insiders and media sources, Harry is incredibly worried that the public will discover something in response and ruin any efforts to rebuild trust with his Father, King Charles III.

As we know, Harry had personally assured King Charles and the rest of the Palace staff that no family meetings would be spoken of publicly by either him and Meghan. Because of this, anything which reveals private royal conversation has been perceived, by both the King and the Palace staff, as going against any hopes to regain trust when attempts have been made to reconcile family relationships discreetly.

Palace sources have stated it’s not necessarily whether the story is true or not, but the thought process itself causes them stress.

Meghan, for her part, is adamant she had not let anything slip about her mother’s recent visit to King Charles. However, a source explained that regardless of what was actually said, it had certainly cause family tension with the public speculation surrounding the recent discussion at the Hollywood dinner party.

The Cautionary Plan; steer clear of the Hollywood elite

In an effort to ensure that they can rebuild their image and not cause any further mistakes, Harry has reportedly “warned” Meghan to be on her best behaviour and keep well away from all public parties around LA’s glitterati.

“Just to make sure nothing like this happens, [Harry] feels they cannot afford any missteps and clearly nowhere is safe,” one insider disclosed.