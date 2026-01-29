Prince Harry, William make surprise cameo in King Charles' new documentary

Prince Harry and Prince Wiiliam have made a brief and unexpected appearance in King Charles’ upcoming documentary, Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision.

The nature-focused film – set to be released on Prime Video next month, explores King Charles’ lifelong commitment to conservation and his belief in living in balance with the natural world.

Alongside its environmental message, the documentary weaves in archival footage of the King with his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during their childhood.

Harry, now 41, appears in a short clip showing him fly fishing with his father as a young boy near the River Dee in Scotland. The river runs past Balmoral Castle, where the royal family traditionally spends its summers, a custom dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria.

King Charles has long spoken of his fondness for the area and for outdoor pursuits such as fishing.

Meanwhile, Prince William is featured twice in the documentary. One scene shows him as a child lying in the grass beside his father, while another captures him in his twenties tending to cattle at the royal family’s Home Farm near Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The inclusion of both sons comes amid a crucial point as the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry have been limited in recent years due to feud.