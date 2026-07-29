The High Court in London has commenced a two-day hearing on legal costs and potential appeals, after the dismissal of Prince Harry’s privacy case against Daily Mail publishers, Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

The hearing takes place two days after all claims lodged by the Duke of Sussex, along with six other claimants, were dismissed by Mr Justice Nicklin, in an unprecedented 436-page ruling.

Unlawful information-gathering claim explained, Seven major claimants brought the high-profile case against the Daily Mail: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence Four further high-profile figures

It was claimed that journalists employed by ANL along with hired third parties would repeatedly use unlawful means to gather data and publish 97 stories over a period of years; these unlawful means include hacking phones, wire tapping landlines as well as the immoral technique of “blagging”.

ANL has always refuted each of the unlawful information-gathering claims, stating that the stories in question were produced through legal means; information would be sourced from PRs, leaked social circles, press releases or credible news agencies.

High Court verdict; a 50M bill

In his extensive judgment, Mr Justice Nicklin stated the central premise of the claimants’ case – that confidential or private information implied unlawful sourcing without further proof – would have to be rejected.

Following the conclusive dismissals, ANL reported a defence bill exceeding 50 million; Editor-in-Chief Paul Dacre asserted the claim should never have gone to trial.

Prince Harry and Baroness Doreen Lawrence issued a joint statement after the ruling strongly disagreeing with the result, calling the case a “complete and obvious whitewash” and that they had been deprived of justice.

Focus of the two-day costs hearing:

The two-day court hearing in London will examine the liability and allocation of defense and court costs between the seven claimants and seek to ascertain whether Prince Harry or one of the co-claimants will be appealing the ruling.