Prince Harry's donation sparks fresh Diana comparisons

Last year, the Prince Harry attended a star-studded event in Nottingham and made headlines for donating £1.1 million to UK charity giant BBC Children in Need. Following the donation announcement, the public were told by both the royal and the press that he had given out money from his “personal wealth”.

But as this new report shows, that simply isn’t the case as they’ve uncovered the real source of the cash. The Secret Link to Princess Diana’s Charity The £1.1 million cash, reported to have come from Prince Harry, actually originated from a different source altogether.

According to the recent investigation report, it came from the Glen Beg Foundation, a charity strongly connected to money raised through the Duke’s late mother Princess Diana’s estate and legacy funds.

While it’s positive that the donation made its way to a much needed place, there are now people being critical about why the contribution was presented as coming from Harry’s ‘personal’ pocket. Some have labelled the Duke of Sussex as taking personal credit for a donation that essentially transferred family trusts to a charity instead of the Duke’s own earnings.

Why is this important for the Sussex brand? Following the couple’s step down from senior royal life and their move to California, Harry and Meghan have built their reputation on their global brand and being financially independent with their charity Archewell.

The latest revelation can also be seen as damaging their reputation – suggesting they presented the cash to improve Prince Harry’s public image back home amid challenging times between the UK public and the royals. As of yet, the Duke of Sussex or his representatives have not publicly addressed the new report and neither has The Glen Beg Foundation.