It is rumored that the Duke of Sussex hopes to be reunited with his brother Prince William after Prince Harry has had an important self-realization whilst visiting the UK.

These recent developments come after Prince Harry and Meghan with children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a very private get together at the family’s Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire. The private get together was seen to finally reconnect some family ties after the king had been unable to visit his grandchildren in California.

However Prince William and his brother still remain estranged.

Private conversation for princes Despite a new attempt to begin mending ties with the king for the sake of his grandchildren King Charles the two princes still maintain their strong disagreement.

A courtier who has close relations to the royal households revealed to sources Prince Harry has discreetly asked private time alone with Prince William to meet with the Prince of Wales.

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Prince Harry who has had significant tension with his elder brother since leaving senior role Prince Harry who was the last member of the family to speak to Prince William back in 2022 will now approach his brother once more.

Key Context : According to royal experts the father of three children and heir to the throne will still want to remain at some point before the family come back to Los angeles, with king Charles showing willing in recent times his son prince William however has been a lot less enthusiastic about a reconsillation.

In summary Private get together : The children, accompanied by Meghan, also managed to get together with their grandfather King Charles at Highgrove, the first time his 2 two grandchildren have seen their grandfather in four years.

Mending rifts : An attempt to start to mend bridges by reaching out personally to family to work through things was always likely from Prince Harry, with the royal hoping to rebuild strained personal relationships ahead of settling back in LA.

Coming next : No comments were received from Kensington Palace or spokespersons of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.