Prince Harry's Eton remarks spark fresh buzz

Prince George is set to be following in the footsteps of both his father, Prince William, and uncle Prince Harry when he starts his secondary education at Eton College this September. Following the confirmation from Kensington Palace that he would indeed be starting there next month, aged just 12-years old.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been contemplating the decision for some time, as they look through a number of different schools, including Marlborough College which Princess Catherine attended, before settling on Eton College.

The well-known establishment for famous figures and world leaders has only a relatively modern association with the direct line to the royal family.

Spencer Connection: Both King Charles III and Prince Philip have been to Gordonstoun, whereas when Prince William and Prince Harry attended Eton in the 1990’s, the move came part way through Princess Diana’s father and brother attending Eton.

Following in footsteps: Prince William himself stayed at the school for five years from 1995 to 2000, and during his stay he held position as house captain and prefect while forging lifelong friendships among pupils in a place built to deal with public security demands.

Closeness to the family: Being just minutes from where William and Kate are living in their house just outside of Windsor the move will ensure that Prince George is able to live as a boarder and gain independence, whilst being close to his mother and his siblings.

“Eton provides the academic challenge and opportunity to take on leadership roles in a well-established secure environment.”

Leaving Lambrook School in Berkshire, where he was also a boarder, Prince George will now step into a world that takes students aged from 13-18. As well as having academic teachings the school places great emphasis on public leadership, as well as sport and other activities.

While Prince George will be pulling on the familiar uniform and tying the Etonian knot the choice to go to the famous school is evidence of the carefully structured way that William and Kate have raised their three children, combining 100-year-old traditions with modern day considerations.