Prince Harry’s ex Chelsy Davy shares rare family photo

Chelsy Davy, the former girlfriend of Prince Harry and founder of fine jewellery brand Aya, has given royal watchers a rare peek into her family life in Mauritius by sharing a picture of her two eldest children with her followers.

In an Instagram post on Thursday […], the private mother-of-three shared a snap of her eldest son, Leo (4), and her daughter, Chloe (2), as they ran along a pontoon towards the blue turquoise water.

Chelsy’s daughter Chloe was in a blue dress with blonde hair and her youngest Leo in a Spiderman tee and dark shorts. She kept it caption caption simple with just a single blue heart emoji.

A Private Life on the Island of Mauritius

The mother-of-three – who has made efforts to keep her family life away from public view – only joined the luxury fashion industry in 2019, having set up her own business called Aya.

The Zimbabwe-born entrepreneur, who now lives on a semi full-time basis on the tropical island of Mauritius with her husband – hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, in December 2025– regularly holidayed in Mauritius from the age of four years old .

She met Prince Harry while attending Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England. They started a high-profile, on-and-off relationship for seven years after meeting during Harry’s gap year in 2004. The couple’s relationship was understood to have come to an end due to the huge media attention it attracted.

Chelsea and Sam exchanged vows at the Paradis Beachcomber Hotel on the luxury island back in December 2022 with close family and friends only in attendance.

Cutmore-Scott, the managing director of his family’s hotel business, went to EtonCollege a year above his childhood pal, Prince Harry.

Juggling Three Children and a Jewellery Empire

The couple celebrated becoming parents again in September 2024, announcing Chloe’s birth via an Aya collection with the name in celebration of their daughter. Chelsy and Sam also had a son born in March 2026, named Finn.

But while Chelsy enjoys her extremely private life, she occasionally posts updates about how her young life on the island is running alongside growing her fine jewellery business, most recently in a time-lapseshort video clip with commentary from son Leo.

According to the video: – “Our 6am mornings start by playing on the beach with Leo while we take baby Finn for a nice walk”. – “Then at 8am after our school runs we leave it up to the team to bring in the goods at aya HQ, shooting looks for new designs and also directing.