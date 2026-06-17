Prince Harry's family wedding snub sparks new concerns

A further clear move has been seen in the already freezing feud between Prince Harry and the British Royal Family.

With no appearance from the Duke of Sussex at this personal family celebration, it now appears that there is no return to the family inner circle for the former senior royal. For once it was not the requirement of duty that prevented the young royals attending as a state event, as with Trooping the Colour, a royal funeral or the crowning of a monarch.

This was not a state occasion, and so, was not scheduled in to allow for appearances due to public duty; it was a completely private family event.

A Private Celebration Exposes the Distance

The particular event in question was the private marriage of Peter Phillips (son of Princess Anne) to his bride Harriet in the Cotswolds; it was an event attended by those who would normally make up the couples’ closest circle.

This private event attended only by closest relatives can be used to interpret a royal’s position, and Alicia Liberty stated the guest list is highly indicative of where the Duke is in the family dynamic. Immediate and extended family were all there to celebrate the couple with Harry the only person to stand alone in not attending.

‘Simply put, the family showed up and this is the position which is made uncomfortable for Harry.’

– Alicia Liberty, Royal Commentator

The York Sisters Highlight the Contrast to Harry’s exclusion

Most revealing in Harry’s changed position within the family hierarchy are his cousins, of whom Princes Andrew’s daughters were attendance in this instance, at the private Cotswolds wedding:

In fact, although Princes Beatrice and Eugenie no longer undertake work for the Queen it is evident that they are still included as full members of the family in private. Liberty warned that “alarm bells should be ringing for Harry” as, whereas all other members of the Royal Family, whether working or not are welcomed with open arms within their own private circles; for the Duke of Sussex it appears to have shut completely.