Prince Harry's fresh obsession steals the spotlight

In reports it is suggested, that Prince Harry would like for his children to see their grandfather King Charles again. Meghan Markle has reservations due to the emotional toll frequent travel places upon the family.

-Family reunion with King Charles for children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

-Aim for children to visit Christmas time although an earlier visit could be considered

-Meghan Markle wants the relationship to improve but does not want any extra emotional strain on the household.

Prince Harry wishes his children could visit UK to see King Charles

Prince Harry would like to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to the UK to visit their grandfather, King Charles III. In fact, it is said that this has become a focus for the Prince who wants his children to spend time with their relative again.

The couple may bring the children over during the christmas break and depending upon work schedules, there may be another visit before hand.

Meghan Markle’s reservations regarding family and travel

Meghan Markle believes that the relationships between the pair and the Royals needs to be improved, but she is reluctant to schedule in more important public visits due to previous stress. However this is to be discussed among them.