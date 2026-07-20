Prince Harry's future UK trips receive public verdict

Prince Harry has hit back into the middle of public outrage with a report revealing he is pushing for an urgent re-evaluation of his security for future trips to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have expressed a keen desire for more visits to the UK with his family – so long as they can do so with suitable security arrangements in place. His pursuit of potential discussions with the Home Office however, has sparked furious backlash online with the issue once again throwing up debate about royalty, taxpayer money, and safety.

Highgrove reunion fueling quest for reconciliation. The revelation comes shortly after an important family event where on July 10 2026, King Charles III hosted Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and his children, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet, at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire. The private rendezvous marked the King’s first in-person visit with his grandchildren since 2022.

Although some commentators saw the Highgrove meet up as a welcome move toward resolving strained personal family relations, it has undeniably put the spotlight back on the practical issues faced by the Sussex family when wanting to travel. The absence of state-provided police protection remains Prince Harry’s core argument as to why he does not feel it is safe for his family to travel to Britain.

Ongoing legal challenge over police protection. The former Hollywood star had his protection scaled back in 2020 after he and his wife Meghan moved to California and stepped back from royal life. RAVEC (Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures) stated that the Duke would no longer receive state provided armed police protection and would instead need to apply for bespoke, case-by-case coverage for visits.

Prince Harry challenged the Home Office in the High Court but his claim was thrown out in February 2024 and an appeal he lodged was subsequently rejected by the Court of Appeal in May 2025.

Despite legal setbacks, reports claim that the Duke is hoping for direct talks with the Home Secretary to officially request an updated threat assessment, based on perceived risks.

Public divide over state funding of police security. The renewed calls from Harry for state protection have already seen him met with split opinions on social media, as some believe it is ‘unfair on the taxpayer to pay for private security when a working royal would get their protection as standard’ but others suggest that the security risks faced by the King’s grandchildren due to their high profile and Prince Harry’s military background mean it is necessary.

Amidst the renewed push for security, Prince Harry will be hoping to focus on the continued work of his charity, while also preparing for Invictus Games duties.