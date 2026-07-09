Prince Harry's lawsuit sparks 'very odd' claims

High Court ruling is a major defeat for the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry in his lengthy battle against the British tabloid media. The High Court has inflicted Prince Harry’s biggest setback to date in his war against the British tabloid press.

On Thursday, the High Court in London delivered a devastating blow to Prince Harry and six other prominent claimants in their privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The sweeping judgment delivered in London amounted to a comprehensive victory for the publisher of both tabloids, leaving the claimants facing the prospect of millions in legal fees, thought to amount to some $67 million combined.

Prince Harry, alongside fellow claimants including Sir Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and anti-racism campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, brought proceedings against ANL.

They argued that the publisher had a “systematic and widespread” policy of phone tapping, voicemail interception, and using private investigators to obtain private information between the late 1990s and 2011. However, the court was not convinced that ANL acted unlawfully.

The High Court’s Justice Matthew Nicklin concluded that the claimants’ cases relied heavily on inference rather than evidence. In a written judgment lasting 436 pages, he stated that an assumption of unlawful information gathering “could not be made simply because the information was confidential, where the nature of the allegation of illegality was of this seriousness.”

The publisher presented clear accounts from journalists that their sources were lawful, which the court ultimately found to be convincing.

The court’s ruling quickly drew sharply contrasting reactions. Prince Harry and Baroness Lawrence issued a joint statement: “We are of course profoundly disappointed by the judgment and by the fact that we have not been able to bring to justice for ourselves or, in Baroness Lawrence’s case, for her family, a publisher that has demonstrated such an egregious lack of regard for individual privacy.” “We came to court seeking justice and accountability, but we have received neither,” the statement continued.

“It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected.” A spokeswoman for Associated Newspapers Ltd said in a statement: “This is an overwhelming victory for the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday and a magnificent vindication of their journalism. We are pleased that the court has recognised that the claims were spurious and opportunistic, and that all the stories were in fact lawful.

Media Comments On Meghan Markle’s Absence The verdict, which comes just days after Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom for several public engagements in support of the Invictus Games, has also triggered questions about Meghan Markle’s public absence during this critical phase of his legal battle.

Veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford highlighted the peculiar timing on 3AW Breakfast, saying: “The way that whole thing went down yesterday was really, really odd, you would have thought given all this media scrutiny… You would have thought his wife would be with him yesterday.

“That could have been the biggest triumph of his life yesterday, whatever happened, whether he won or lost. Wouldn’t your partner want to be there supporting you through that?”

While Prince Harry testified powerfully during his High Court hearing that the press’s relentless attacks have made his wife “an absolute misery,” his wife’s no-show at the announcement of his biggest legal setback against UK tabloids is already generating fresh rounds of speculation.