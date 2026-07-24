Prince Harry’s massive legal fees loom over Meghan Markle's ambitious plans for "As Ever"

Prince Harry’s recent defeat against the Daily Mail’s Associated Newspapers may have a much larger financial cost than is currently believed. Sources close to the Duke of Sussex claim that the ever-increasing costs of the legal fight regarding phone hacking and invasion of privacy are heavily weighing down future endeavors for both Harry and his wife-most notably Meghan Markle’s business expansion for their brand “As Ever.”

Insiders close to the couple reveal that despite Harry’s public show of confidence, the huge expenses may lead to substantial budget cutbacks in their personal and business undertakings in the United States.

A staggering bill

The cost of this highly publicised case-brought by Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence- has created a tremendous sum of money. High profile, elite UK lawyers cost between £350 and £5000 per hour and the cost of legal fees accumulated from the combined lawsuit amounts to over £50 million.

Harry has not been made to pay a final total yet. However estimates by those watching the case suspect the bill for each of them will add up to £25 million which not only includes the cost of defending against the action but also covering the liability damages of their opponent. “Privately this has been an incredibly tough blow as the financial aspect may well prove worse than any of us thought.”

Impact on Meghan Markle’s Business Expansion plans

The potential payment looming over the couple has also come at a significant time for the pair’s businesses. As Ever-Meghan’s business where she has been working on scaling up her brand’s business and increasing its global reach-has been working hard to promote the business, with financial planners suggesting that now a significant amount of their funds will have to be diverted to cover the court fees. Investments the couple has planned are also said to have been delayed until a settlement has been reached including purchasing other homes and businesses.

Harry Remains Defiant Amid Ongoing Pressure

Despite the mounting costs, Harry has privately expressed skepticism regarding the severity of the financial projections, asserting that the figures are being amplified to maximize optics surrounding his courtroom defeat.

Nevertheless, legal precedent leaves little room for negotiation. Regardless of public messaging, court orders will require prompt settlement once final rulings on cost allocations are officially handed down.