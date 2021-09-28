Prince Harry’s memoir could ‘overshadow’ the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

It seems like Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ruffle royal feathers for more reasons than one, including its 2022 release coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry announced his “honest and captivating” memoir earlier this year and according to sources quoted by publications like Marie Claire, the announcement was not well-received by his family. Sources close to the Royal Family even viewed it as “disrespectful” to the Queen.

Now, the criticism seems to have shifted to the memoir's release date, which is set as "late 2022" by publishers Penguin Random House.

Grant Harrold, the royal butler from 2004 to 2011, called the release date “not the best thing” due to it coinciding with the year of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I’m sure we all knew this celebration was coming up… So it does seem really strange timing and I would have thought that maybe they would have delayed it personally,” Harrold was quoted by The Express.

While others close to the Royal family have expressed concerns about the contents of Harry's book, Harrold is worried about its release "overshadowing" the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

“Even if you don’t read it and a lot of people say they won’t read it, there will be a lot of people who will read it… It’ll be covered in the press, bits pulled out… it’ll be discussed and it could potentially be all about the same time,” he said.

Well, we guess we all have will have to wait and watch what happens, but for now, 2022 seems to be an exciting year for royal family fans!