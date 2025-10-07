Prince Harry and ‘Paddington Bear’ sketch spark legal battle against ‘Spitting Image’

Prince Harry’s mockers have been sued over its foul-mouth parody.

In a sketch for the new YouTube show, Spitting Image: The Rest Is B*******, the Duke of Sussex’s puppet appeared alongside Paddington Bear’s iconic character’s puppet, as podcast co-hosts.

The satirical puppet show portrayed Paddington Bear as a deranged cocaine-sniffing creature speaking in a mock South American accent, far from his usual polite and marmalade-loving self.

Following the episode release, StudioCanal, the producers behind the beloved Paddington Bear franchise have launched a lawsuit in the UK High Court against the satirical puppet show Spitting Image for its controversial parody of the iconic character.

Paddington, with red eyes, says he enjoy “100 per cent Peruvian, biodynamic, organic, catastrophic cocaine,” before adding, “I am from Peru, motherf****r. I am Paddington Bear from Peru.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex was also parodied in the show as his puppet says, “I’m here to tell my truth and make a s*** ton of money out of podcasting as I don’t have any discernible talent.”

During the whole show, multiple digs were taken at Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and their lifestyle in Montecito, California.

Spitting Image: The Rest Is B******* is the latest iteration of the show which originally ran from 1984 to 1996.