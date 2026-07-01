Prince Harry’s playful balloon battle with staff revealed

There was never any doubt that Prince Harry could be mischievous. Having inherited the mischievous spark of his mother, Princess Diana, the prince was not one to adhere to stuffy royal protocol or the expected decorum that accompanies his role.

It appears that young Harry was able to have quite the fun time and he was certainly not shy about bringing some silliness into the palace when possible, at the expense of unsuspecting royal staff members.

The latest Royal Family insider to shed light on some of Prince Harry’s most entertaining moments is the prince’s former royal butler.

In a recent memoir detailing his extensive service to Queen Elizabeth, the duke and the royal family, former palace butler Grant Harrold divulged a hysterical account of how a then very young Duke of Sussex surprised him.

“The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service” by Grant Harrold tells the remarkable story of his life in service to the Queen and, among many incredible stories, the royal insider reveals an account of an unforgettable incident he experienced with the former Duke of Sussex and the young royal family in general.

The butler recounts the story in an engaging narrative that captures some of the fun behind the scenes. An Unexpected Royal Ambush It all occurred very early in Grant’s tenure in the Royal Family’s service.

As reported, he said: “I was in the kitchen one day having a chat with the chef, and at the kitchen door all of a sudden someone jumped up in the air and threw a water balloon right at me.

I had to rub my eyes, thinking ‘what is going on here?’” He immediately recognized his attacker after the water balloon burst on impact and soaked him with the surprise water attack. He was about to be attacked once again by the prince’s playful, but wet, strategy.

“Yes, it was HRH The Duke of Sussex!” Harrold admitted in his memoirs. It seems the young prince’s aim was as spot on in water balloon attacks as he later proved himself to be in military action, although the outcomes of the latter are clearly a lot more serious.

“Narrowly avoiding the first missile, I saw he was lining up another and instinctively dived into the larder at the back of the kitchen,” the butler confessed.

“It just occurred to me then I couldn’t fight this at least not at that stage – in the middle of the kitchen!” Fortunately for the royal butler, not all was lost despite his soaking by a royal prince. He managed to escape the unexpected water balloon war using a surprisingly resourceful method.

“Luckily I managed to wriggle my way out through a tiny window, which was covered with fly netting, by pulling down the netting and squeezing myself through, and then I scurried off out into the grounds,” Harrold added, explaining his un-royal escape route.

Prince Harry has continued to demonstrate his humorous nature in various public engagements, often seen bantering and joking with staff and colleagues.