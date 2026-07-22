Prince Harry's revealing look before King Charles talks exposed

Prince Harry appeared to be in particularly high spirits in the run-up to a recent reunion with King Charles, a leading royal journalist has revealed.

Royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah-Royal Editor of the Sunday Times-made the revelation on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, and commented on how ‘energised’ Prince Harry seemed to be at an Invictus Games event in Birmingham just prior to heading for Highgrove House.

“What was interesting… was his demeanor when he was at Birmingham on Friday, when he clearly knew this meeting was going to happen”, Ms Nikkhah said on the podcast.

“He seemed, and people who saw him there were like, he was pretty buzzing.

He always is with Invictus, but he really was.” The meeting, which took place at His Majesty’s home in Gloucestershire, was a rare chance for the Duke of Sussex, Meghan and their two children to connect with their father.

“There was no leaking of what happened” said Ms Nikkhah. She suggested that Harry “clearly seemed happy that it actually did” despite the strained relationship with members of the royal family and said it was important to see the King with his grandchildren after four years.