Prince Harry's royal cousin connection faces new doubts

As speculation of an estrangement within the Royal Family continues to circulate around Prince Harry, there is renewed chatter concerning his ties with his royal cousins, thanks to the news that Princess Beatrice was recently seen dining with outspoken critic and television personality, Piers Morgan.

Prince Harry is known to be particularly close with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, but tabloid stories of members of the family associating with outspoken critics are leading to new questions about their allegiances.

The outing that started a stir This is what it comes down to; pictures emerged that showed the Queen’s eldest granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, sitting down for lunch with broadcaster Piers Morgan in London. Because Piers Morgan has relentlessly attacked both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly and for some time, the lunch sparked debate among royal observers.

Based on tabloid accounts and claims by unidentified palace insiders published by Radar Online, eating with Morgan suggests a deepening rift between Beatrice and cousin Prince Harry, but neither Morgan nor Beatrice have yet commented on their relationship or the public meeting.

Prince Harry’s rocky relationship with Piers Morgan Here’s a run down of the history of friction between the former “Good Morning Britain” host and the Duke: In March 2021, Morgan abruptly resigned as co-host on “Good Morning Britain” after receiving backlash for saying he didn’t believe a word that Meghan said in her interview with Oprah Winfrey in the 2021 documentary Prince Harry directly mentioned Morgan in his legal filings and witness statements during his famous phone-hacking lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), alleging executives at the company infringed upon his privacy.

How The Royal Cousins Relate Despite speculation and tabloid headlines, Prince Harry himself has maintained for years that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are reliable friends who have provided stability for him and Meghan in the Royal Family.

However, as royal commentators are quick to point out, public photographs of the cousins, no matter the circumstance, have been seen as evidence for some in their interpretations of various Royal Family relationships.