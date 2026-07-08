Prince Harry's security battle: Is King Charles at fault?

Prince Harry’s ongoing struggle with his security while visiting the UK remains a talking point, with experts strongly disagreeing about how much he should be blaming King Charles III for the issue or how involved the monarch actually is.

The issue surrounding Prince Harry’s travel plans for the UK

For some experts the apparent contrast between normal family life on the Royal Family and the complexities that surround Prince Harry’s security while planning a trip to the UK would add an “unintended emotional separation”.

Royal expert Jasmine Carey said of the Duke of Sussex for the Express: “He may think he still can… ask his dad to put it right.” “Seeing normal family life and gatherings continue in the UK whilst he can’t make travel plans to see his family with Meghan Markle and the children should come with emotional issues.”

Who Is Actually Responsible For The UK Security Arrangements For The Royal Family?

It would make sense for people to think that the British monarch controls the decisions regarding the security that comes with being royal in the UK, however that is not the case according to UK law.

It would be unconstitutional for the King to make any changes regarding providing armed, publicly funded security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with this instead being managed by an independent security committee called the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, also known as RAVEC, under the UK Home Office.

When Harry and Meghan decided to step down from royal duty in 2020, the decision saw his security being altered by RAVEC – and it’s a decision he has since battled with in court.

A crucial fact: the UK monarch has no authority to determine Home Office or RAVEC security provisions and the decisions made regarding who gets protection rely on professional risk assessment and current working status.

Even though the monarch cannot alter institutional policies regarding royal protection, there have been reports that King Charles has tried to ensure that the family are looked after. The King is reported to have invited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children to stay in a private home on a Royal Estate while they visit the UK, offering a sense of security within Palace walls.