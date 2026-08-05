Prince Harry's security battle sparks fresh royal tensions

The travel and security plans Prince Harry makes for the UK have been constantly debated in the media and this has led to another royal spat developing as expressed by royal expert Emily Andrews, according to a recent report which claims the security arguments persist for the couple in their dealings with the British Family.

Talking to Woman & Home magazine, reporter Emily Andrews commented that the level of public discussion, interest and potential dramas surrounding the Duke of Sussex were unlikely to die down in 2023 with Andrews, saying that all efforts to reach a point of family peace had always involved discussions about his living accommodation arrangements, transport and his requirement for armed security.

Prince Harry’s security beliefs The main reason the Duke of Sussex is pushing the issues he is considering the safety of his family – his wife Meghan and two children during any of the occasions Prince Harry or his family may find themselves visiting the UK.

The Duke has lost his protection provided by British police as since resigning from as a working member of the Royal Family in March 2020 he has no longer has full time official security when on visits to the country – which after a legal process, ruled that he would no longer be provided protection as an automatic right.

Talking to Woman & Home, Andrews went on to say: “He has a strong feeling his wife and children are in danger in the UK if they don’t have gun-armed protection provided” adding: “Mr Markle seems quite convinced it is needed despite reported proposals for the pair to stay at official royal residences such as Buckingham Palace for part of his visit.”

Private life versus royal jobs There is still a dilemma facing the Duke as he wants to treat this as a Private issue for his family but he wants protected by the state as he is still son of Prince of Wales Prince Charles for Private purposes and that causes problem because he is not a Private person.

However, he does have his own private wealth that will allow him to provide personal security as is afforded to any Private individual, which may not the same as the official Royal protections supplied by Government security.