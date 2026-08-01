Canada’s taxpayers shelled out more on Prince Harry’s personal security than on any visiting dignitary from 2015 to 2020, official records have revealed. This amount totaled CAD $286,686 (over £162,000), with security spending soaring due to the Duke of Sussex’s frequent private trips to Toronto for secret dates with Meghan Markle.

The records obtained by the CBC follow a six-year legal challenge under Canada’s Access to Information Act.

These cost over 10 percent of the total $2.66 million spent protecting roughly 100 international leaders, figures and royals over the five years, far outpacing public costs for formal royal visits, such as Charles and Camilla’s trip to the country in 2017, which cost the nation less than half that in less than a week.

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Spending in 2017-2018 alone reached $193,723 in coverage – around the time the former actress was filming her last season of Suits in Toronto. As much as $56,221 of the bill was for security covering Prince Harry’s frequent covert private journeys during their early low-profile dating.

Meghan also previously cost Canada taxpayers $5,642 in a three-day private jaunt in Toronto three years later. Harry, whose private security, which the UK government is under ongoing pressure to provide even post royal withdrawal, has recently sparked a legal fight in the UK after automatic taxpayer funded cover was removed after he and wife Meghan abdicated the royal life, including in Canada, leaving him needing expensive private security.