Prince Harry's solo trip sparks Princess Anne's fury

A recent visit from Prince Harry to the UK appears to have caused an internal storm within the Royal Family. Palace sources suggest that Princess Anne is extremely angry about a sudden change of plan relating to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes children; Archie and Lilibet. Originally set to come to the UK with their parents for what was expected to be a special family reunion; Prince Harry instead travelled alone.

Senior royals, including Prince Charles are devastated, as they were really looking forward to spending quality time with their grandchildren.

How King Charles has been left bitterly disappointed. According to reports, the Sussex’s had a structured plan to bring Archie and Lilibet over to Britain for the first time in nearly four years, however the plan was cancelled before it could even begin. Palace insiders claim Princess Anne is fed up of the constant will they/won’t they’s, calling them disrupting for the family.

The royal source insisted that Princess Royal feels the family, as well as the public, are getting dragged into what should be nothing but a simple family visit.

Friends of the Sussex’s stated Meghan was nervous about formal royal gatherings or public appearances in the UK for the first time with the children, who were sure to be subjected to an enormous amount of media interest. What may look like an emotional rift, however, the whole issue comes down to a security-accommodation stalemate.

Security standstill Prince Harry’s spokesman confirmed that both Archie and Lilibet will remain in California, following an failed bid for the UK government to secure a specialized security arrangement for the pair. TheDuke of Sussex is in a legal battle with the Home Office over his entitlement to taxpayer-funded police protection whilst visiting Britain.

Accommodation disaster While King Charles III reportedly offered to have the Sussexs’ stay at one of the family properties; there was a communications failure, resulting in the pair failing to have formal accommodation at Buckingham Palace.