Prince Harry make rare comment on Kate Middleton's life choice

Prince Harry once thought about following an academic path similar to the Prince and Princess of Wales but not for the reason you’d expect.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex opened up about skipping university and instead joining the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He said his father didn’t push higher education because “he knew it wasn’t in my DNA”.

But Harry did look into it. He wrote that the University of Bristol “looked interesting” and that he even considered a course in Art History.

The reason? A very Harry one.

“Lots of pretty girls took that subject,” he joked in the book.

That’s the same degree Kate Middleton completed. The Princess of Wales graduated with a 2:1 in History of Art from the University of St Andrews, where she met Prince William. William also started out studying History of Art at St Andrews before switching to Geography.

Harry’s link to the subject didn’t stop there. In Spare he mentioned that Kate had spent a gap year in Florence with an interest in “photography, art, and clothes”, and that she helped him and William pick outfits for a fancy-dress party.

While Kate Middleton turned her art background into royal work, including supporting children’s art therapy charity The Art Room, Harry took a different route into the Army.

The anecdote shows a light-hearted connection between Harry and his sister-in-law before their relationship became more distant in recent years.