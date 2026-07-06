Prince Harry's team shares UK plans after royal setback

Amidst the ongoing commotion surrounding his royal residence, Prince Harry’s team has revealed an intriguing update regarding his schedule in the United Kingdom (UK).

On July 6, the official Invictus Games page released details for four upcoming events scheduled to commemorate the one-year countdown to the Birmingham games.

The issued statement read: “We are bringing the global Invictus Community together to mark the One Year To Go milestone for the #InvictusGames Birmingham 2027.”

An event titled “The IGF Conversation: From Policy to Practice” is poised to take place on July 7, followed by the Invictus Games Team Managers Summit on July 8. Later, on July 10, both the Invictus Games Foundation Train Name Reveal and the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 Sports exhibition ceremonies will be held.

The statement concluded with an invitation to the public: “Be sure to follow us across social media to stay up to date on all things related to the Invictus Movement.”