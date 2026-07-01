Prince Harry's UK trip in doubt as police security request rejected

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been planning a family trip to the UK in July 2026, taking Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them but now the Duke’s plans are uncertain as a request for taxpayer-funded police protection was turned down by RAVEC. This leaves the safety arrangements for the family to be addressed.

Why the concern about security

Harry and Meghan gave up their status as working royals in 2020 and in doing so lost their automatic right to police protection when in the UK. They had been planning to travel for Invictus Games events in Birmingham in July as well as spend some private time with King Charles. RAVEC said it would only offer security on royal property and not in public or private settings. “The issue has never been accommodation,” said a spokesman for the Sussexes.

“The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit”. ‘Pulled out from under their feet’ The trip was set to be the children’s first time back in the UK in four years.

Prince Archie has only met King Charles a few times and Princess Lilibet only once during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. According to sources, Prince Harry is “distraught” that he feels he will not be able to take the children safely and is worried about the children being “chased by paparazzi from the moment they step off the plane” without state protection. He said he would not put them through that.

What will happen next?

Prince Harry’s representatives say they are “looking at every available option” to ensure the visit goes ahead. Some reports suggest they are looking at the option of taking only the children on a one-day trip to meet their grandfather to minimise security risk.

King Charles has offered to accommodate the family on royal estate land, but Prince Harry’s team insist that the accommodation is not the real issue. Frequently asked questions

Why was Prince Harry denied security in the UK?

Prince Harry lost his entitlement to public protection after stepping back as a working royal. He applied for a risk assessment to ensure public security is met on royal visits.RAVEC rejected his request, which ensures security outside royal residences is not a public service unless it is considered necessary.

Will Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet be visiting the UK? Prince Harry has stated that he will not be bringing the children if adequate protection is not put in place. It is possible that the visit might be reduced to a one-day visit for the children only to see their grandfather, although this has not been confirmed.