Prince Harry's UK trip overshadowed by privacy ruling

There is an imminent milestone for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in his prominent legal fight with British tabloid publishers. An expected high-profile judgment is on the horizon for his landmark case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL)-the owner of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday-and that judgment is poised to fall this coming Tuesday, July 7.

By sheer coincidence, the verdict in the high-stakes case is scheduled to be issued almost simultaneously with the Duke’s long-awaited visit to his native UK.

An Expected UK Family Gathering With the upcoming verdict falling amidst word that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, plan a U.K. Trip, Prince Harry appears to be getting some family time in just as it may be most needed.

According to multiple sources cited in the press early in the summer, Harry and Meghan were expected to visit the U.K. In July, bringing along their young children. It’s believed that Prince Harry and Meghan and the two royal youngsters are currently already in Europe finalising plans for their British expedition. Prince Harry vs.

ANL Lawsuit Information Along with Harry, a seven-strong consortium of global celebrities is in this pursuit of justice against the powerful media conglomerate.

Some of the co-plaintiffs include Elton John, an international recording artist, and famous film stars Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost.

The claims set forth assert that between 1990 and 2011, both The Mail on Sunday and The Daily Mail employ covert, illegal means of intelligence gathering in order to unearth and subsequently share information regarding their private lives.

The ANL vigorously disputes these accusations, claiming all its published content is the result of the appropriate utilization of lawful and permissible journalism.