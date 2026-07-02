Prince Harry’s UK visit faces major setback

Prince Harry’s eagerly awaited visit to London with his wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has been stalled. The Duke of Sussex had been preparing to bring the family to the United Kingdom, but now faces challenges after the UK Home Office refused his request for state-funded security.

This ruling has left Harry questioning whether he should risk taking his young children to the UK without official police protection.

“His Heart Was in the Right Place”

The stakes were higher, as Prince Harry hoped to bring his children for a reunion. Royal commentator and author Robert Jobson told Newsweek that “Harrys heart was in the right place. He wanted to bring his children to get to know their grandfather, now they are old enough to remember it.”

King Charles III has not spent much time with his youngest grandchildren. The last time the monarch saw his grandson Prince Archie and granddaughter Princess Lilibet in person was during his mother the late Queen Elizabeth IIs Platinum Jubilee celebration in June 2022.

“Charles would have wanted that too-a hug from grandchildren he has not seen since June 2022,” Jobson said. “But this is not a normal family. Everything turns on security. It always has.”

The Legal Hurdle

Prince Harry has also lost a High Court battle about the issue of his royal protection. When the Duke formally requested a risk assessment on his family for upcoming travels to Britain, the Home Office denied his plea just days before his visit.

Jobson said that Prince Harrys top priority as a parent is keeping his children safe. “A father who then refuses to expose his children is doing what most fathers would do,” he said.

The Cost Of a 2020Royal Departure

This ongoing security dispute is another major consequence of Harry and Meghans 2020 departure from senior royal life. The duke said the government had already made him feel like an outsider by refusing to grant him this safety.

King Charles predicted a potential struggle, the royal expert said. “King Charles asked him, long before he left, whether he had thought it through,” Jobson stated. “Harry believed protection would follow as a matter of course. It did not.

The obstacles in his path now flow from the deal he chose in 2020.” Without this security deadlock being solved, Prince Harry may not see his extended family in London anytime soon.