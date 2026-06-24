Prince Harry’s UK visit hit by demand for how Meghan Markle treated and security dispute

Prince Harry’s looming trip to Britain is fraught with difficulties – including what some call his “BIGGEST headache”. Sources have blasted his list of demands about how Meghan Markle would be treated if she returned to the UK.

The “LIST of demands” for Meghan’s return

The Duke of Sussex, who is heading to Britain in July to attend an Invictus Games 2027 one year to go countdown and The WellChild Awards, has apparently handed the Palace a “list of demands.” In the demands, he “wants to ensure Meghan is treated with the basic of respect and that she is not made out to be the bad guy,” an insider has said.

“Harry is coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it’s rubbing a lot of people up the wrong way” a source told Heatworld. Harry said he “ has no choice, based on how badly things have gone in the past”.

Why the Conditions? Backlash, Boos and Palaces distance

Meghan’s last outing with the royal family was at the Queen’s Funeral in September 2022, having also been present at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. Both occasions were marked with boos for the couple who sources said were “kept at arm’s length and that the family had avoided” Meghan.

Harry previously stated he’ll “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point” because of concerns surrounding their safety.

Security: The Root of All Evils

Harry had lost a legal bid against the Home Office to reinstate police protection, however the Royal is reportedly “lobbying privately for this arrangement to be revised” and his legal team are “understood to have met with private investigators. Harry “would automatically be covered” with police security if the King were to invite him, says a source close to the Duke.

Home Office officials “doubt they can make an exception” for him now that “the Duke is now bringing in money from Netflix and spare money” as it is feared “it would face serious questions from public at time when they’re struggling” to make ends meet. The Home Office Royal and VIP executive Committees currently reviewing the request.

Palace’s Disapproving reaction

The outrage surrounding the Duke’s demands is also reportedly stemming from “how on earth has it come to this, that all again centers on Meghan and ensuring that she is treated with kid gloves.” It is understood that King Charles is “disappointed in Prince Harry and in the continuous pressure concerning security and not prepared to drop everything and dedicate his time.” No royal is expected to see Prince Harry during his four-day solo trip.

Reconciliation Remain a distant possibility

He last saw King Charles for a short meeting following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year. It is unknown when they have last spoke, since a 30-minute meeting in February. Harry himself acknowledged that there are relatives who “might not be in a position to Forgive him.” The Palace insiders told Mail Online “Prince William is continuing to Keep prince harry at ‘long arms’ distance as new war emerges.”