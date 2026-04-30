Prince Jackson reflects on Michael’s 'unique' parenting

Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, shared his father’s weird lifestyle.

​The producer of Michael’s biopic, Prince Jackson, made an appearance on Channel Seven’s Sunrise on Thursday. During the interview, he revealed private details of the legendary artist’s life. Prince said, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that a lot of what I think is normal life is not normal life.”

​He also noted, “Growing up at Neverland with my siblings and my father, for us, it was hanging out together as a family, but with the backdrop of elephants and giraffes walking in the background.

​”We spent a lot of time playing board games together, reading books, and watching movies. It truly was, and is, magical. It felt like your own personal Disneyland.” As for parenting, Prince described Michael’s approach as “awesome,” adding that spending time with his dad was “really fun.”

​Prince revealed that Michael emphasized parents to not just behave with them like an adult but also play with them, as the music video producer shared that the popstar used to play pranks on them.

​Prince shared, “When he played with us, he played with us. You know, he got down, and he was playing with the toys and making up stories…He just had a very childlike nature that was so much fun, always playing pranks on people and stuff.”

​For those unversed, Michael Jackson shares Prince and daughter Paris Jackson with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. He is also father to son Bigi, also known as Blanket, who was born via surrogate.