Prince Louis reveals Charlotte's savage five-word remark

Sibling rivalry is clearly very much alive and well within the Royal Family as Prince Louis gave a particularly brutal and witty account of it on a day trip with the family.

Whilst out greeting budding Olympic hopeful gymnasts at a sporting event along with William, his sister-in-law Kate, 8-year-old son George and even 11-year-old Princess Charlotte, the youngest of the Wales siblings provided some insight into his current hobby – and how his older sibling views his efforts!

The Handstand Confession The good-natured anecdote came after 39-year-old Princess Kate asked Louis eight-year-old when talking to bronze medal hopeful sisters Abigail and Emily Roper.

“Louis, you’re perfecting your handstand at the moment.” she enthused of her son, to which he hesitantly replied ‘A bit’. “Charlotte says I’m rubbish at it.” he declared.

Princess Charlotte’s gymnastic success However whilst Louis is trying to master his balance skills it appears Charlotte may have pipped her brother to the punch as having become the ‘resident gymnast’.

And when asked her own handstands at the same sporting demonstration as Princess Kate admitted “Charlotte can do this! She can manage a somersault, though” William also agreed with his daughter as he said Charlotte “loves ballet and gymnastics” and is a huge fan of floor exercises and gymnastics’ dance routines.

The Handstand Confession: “Louis, you’re perfecting your handstand at the moment,” complimented Princess Kate before eight-year-old Louis admitted: “A bit, Charlotte says I’m rubbish at it.”

Princess Charlotte revealed she can do it successfully, whereas Prince George said: “I’m rubbish at anything that involves flexibility,” chuckling as he’s the oldest of the three so, maybe his efforts to try too would be unsuccessful. The precious moment was caught as the four were at London Olympic Park yesterday.