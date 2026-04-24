Prince Louis runs wild in fun-filled 8th birthday video

Prince Louis is celebrating his 8th birthday in playful style, with a rare new video shared by his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their youngest son’s special day on April 23 by posting a lighthearted clip on Instagram, thanking well-wishers for their birthday messages. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!” the caption read.

Set to soft, twinkling music, the video offers a glimpse into Louis’ energetic personality. Filmed at the seaside, it shows the young royal digging in the sand, playing cricket, running along the beach and jumping into the sea with an enthusiastic splash. In one moment, he sprints toward the camera, capturing his lively and carefree spirit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The clip highlights Louis’ love for the outdoors and sport, traits often associated with both of his parents.

Earlier in the day, a traditional birthday portrait of Louis was also released. In the photo, he smiles confidently at the camera while wearing a blue knit zip-up sweater, with the sea as a scenic backdrop. The image was taken during a recent family trip to Cornwall by photographer Matt Porteous.

Prince Louis is the youngest of three children, joining older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The family was last seen together publicly over Easter, attending church alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla.