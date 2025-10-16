Prince Louis suffers setback as Prince William, Kate decline first Royal role offer for him

Little Prince Louis has been hit with a huge setback as his parents, Prince William and Kate Middelton took a shocking decision for him.

According to a recent report by The Telegraph, the 7-year-old royal was offered his first official royal role as the honorary patron of the World Conker Championships.

The offer was made to the prince after organizers heard about his habit of stashing conkers around Kensington Palace.

“We were so heartened to hear that Prince Louis is such a conkers fan and he would be the perfect honorary patron for our organisation. We would be delighted were his parents to accept our offer,” the spokesperson for the World Conker Championships, St John Burkett, told the outlet.

However, now Kensington Palace has announced that Louis’ parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales have politely declined the offer, stating that the young Prince is still some years away from starting work.

“We really appreciate the invite but currently Prince Louis is ‘conker-trating’ on his studies,” a palace spokesperson said.

Prince Louis' love of conkers was revealed by his mum Princess Kate during her visit with US First Lady Melania Trump.

While spending time with a group of Scouts, the Princess of Wales told Chief Scout Dwayne Fields about Louis’s current obsession.

“We keep finding conkers in cupboards, in his bed – conkers everywhere!” she shared last month.