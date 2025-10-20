Prince Michael supports brother Duke of Kent as he receives special musical award

Prince Michael and the Duke of Kent have put their brotherly bond on full display in a rare joint appearance.

On Friday, October 17, the 83-year-old royal joined his 90-year-old elder brother, Prince Edward – the Duke of Kent- for a very special awards ceremony at Wigmore Hall in London.

The Duke, who has been a patron of the classical music venue for over a decade, was honored with prestigious Wigmore medal during the ceremony for his services to music in Britain.

He received the special accolade from Dame Janet Baker, the famed mezzo-soprano with the gathered crowd cheering on the royal.

“The medal was in recognition of the Duke’s huge contribution to the musical life of the nation, and particularly his work as a Royal patron – he has been a steadfast member at the Hall over many years, and this royal presentation marked his 90th birthday celebration,” read a statement by Wigmore Hall.

For the award ceremony, the first cousin of the late Queen was dressed to impress in a gold-buttoned blazer which he paired with a blue turtleneck and a tortoiseshell cane.

Meanhwile, Prince Michael looked dapper than ever in a sharp suit as the two were greeted outside Wigmore Hall.

The joyous moment for the duke of Kent comes just a month after hs beloved wife – Katharine, Duchess of Kent – passed away on September 5.