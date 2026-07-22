Prince of Norway Haakon has revealed his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit is recovering well at home following life-saving surgery. In a public update provided during a visit to Drammen to meet residents and emergency workers, the 53-year-old king-in-waiting said his spouse is back on her feet, but acknowledged that rehabilitation will take considerable time. “Things are thankfully getting better, thanks.

But it’s only the beginning of a long road to recovery,” Prince of Norway told reporters.

Main points to take from the royal health update – Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) is recovering at her home in Oslo after being discharged from Oslo University Hospital – She was first diagnosed in 2018 with a form of pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive lung scarring -Respiratory experts said candidates chosen for a lung transplant generally have end-stage organ failure, and a transplant can extend their lives.

A Royal House spokesperson stressed that while immediate post-operative symptoms had been minimal, there is still a need for constant monitoring of for potential issues Seven-Year Medical Battle Culminates in Transplant Surgery Mette-Marit was diagnosed in late 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis and the disease worsened over the years, leading to changes in her official duties.

The Crown Princess was added to the transplant list after her condition deteriorated, as respiratory specialists indicated that only the most advanced cases are put forward. According to Professor Are Holm, a specialist in lung medicine at Oslo University Hospital, patients actively on the waiting list for a lung transplant are suffering from advanced organ impairment.

The Royal House announced the news of the discharge, with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess sharing their sincere thanks with the medical team that cared for Mette-Marit.

In an online statement posted by her husband, Crown Princess Mette-Marit expressed deep gratitude for the gift of life following her successful transplant.

“The journey of life, the heart, and lung are now set again for a long, long way – with the best help possible,” she shared in her personal update. The Crown Princess discharged just as busy weeks for the Norwegian royal family continue.

Prince Haakon recently joined their children Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18) on a trip to support the country’s athletes participating in overseas competitions, and the future king also recently celebrated his 53rd birthday with a new official portrait from the Royal Court.

The family continues to monitor legal proceedings surrounding Mette-Marit’s son from her previous relationship, Marius Borg Hiby, who is currently under court-ordered restrictions pending appeals of his legal case.

But for now, Prince Haakon said that the main priority for them as a family is his wife’s ongoing recovery.