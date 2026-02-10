Prince of Wales lands in Saudi Arabia for three-day official tour

Prince William has landed in Saudi Arabia for his first overseas visit of 2026, embarking on a solo royal tour just hours after he and Princess Kate publicly addressed the latest revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Prince of Wales, 43, touched down at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on February 9, marking his first visit to the kingdom. The three-day trip is his first foreign engagement of the year and comes at a sensitive moment for the royal family.

Prince William was welcomed by officials including Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gave William a tour of At-Turaif District, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah. The British Ambassador to the Kingdom Stephen Hitchen was also in attendance.

Sharing a glimpse on Instagram, the Prince of Wales wrote, “A private tour of UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif, led by HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.”

“At-Turaif stands as an example of Najdi architecture that flourished in the 18th century, bringing together elegant design with structures built to last,” the caption added.

It came after a spokesperson for Prince William and Princess Kate said in Riyadh, “I can confirm the Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”