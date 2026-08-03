Prince Philip was known and admired for his commitment, sense of humor, public service, and his strong character. So his past school report shows early signs of his famous traits. His educators predicted that this teen would become a capable leader with a sharp personality but also noted his readiness to fly off the handle.

Prince Philip received high marks on this academic assessment. The late Prince Philip’s “stubbornly strong character” was obvious to others even in his teenage years — but his “short fuse” was too. Born Leader, ‘He Does Not Know What Boredom is’. The late Duke of Edinburgh, 97, spent more than seven decades at Queen Elizabeth II’s side — at both her request and her own. From 1934 to 1939, at the age of seven through nine years old, Philip attended Gordonstoun in Morayshire, Scotland.

Founded by Dr. Kurt Hahn to educate his pupils on a life of physical activity and civic duty. Dr Hahn assessed the prince during his second term and said, that he is able to work under any conditions which he regards worthwhile.

“His most noticeable feature is his great courage and his endurance … And does not know what boredom is when intent on discharging his duties”. Dr. Hahns believed: “late Prince possesses an extraordinary sense of humor that I regard highly of.

As with regard to most young students, they develop their abilities and character over the years as is with their education of sports, in order to grow well equipped as strong human beings in the coming years of their future”.

— Kurt Hahn; 2016 “late Prince has an unusual degree of courage and endurance and the willingness to apply it … And he does not know what boredom is when intent on discharging his duties”. That’s what Kurt Hahn the founder of the prestigious institution wrote in his 1938 school report about the young late Prince when he turned 17.

According to school records that have been published on occasion. The reports which date back to 1938 provide insight into a teenage late Prince.

“He is quick in his grasp of things human and capable of commanding or organizing many, for instance when acting on behalf of his classmates … It is no surprise this would have stood him in great stead in the years that followed and in the duties he performed through-out his career.

As with all young people a swift learning curb … With occasional impatience if plans didn’t quite go to his plan.” But although they recognized the aptitude to lead well, that not to say his temperament wasn’t fully formed either.

When appointed leader of sports teams he was “at times too irritable. If his plans meet with obstruction, and they are of some magnitude, he is not unnaturally so, prone at such times, to jump to angry Conclusions” though his reports added ‘always to considerable exten”. “He is never failing where he has to consider the right of or interest of others.”

His reports stated he’s good with sports but often complains about his school. This is because he loves sports. This and all of what is highlighted above was what influenced Duke of Edinburgh’s award Scheme. Which now encourages the world’s youth toward leadership in outdoor activities and also towards helping other people, through community programs.