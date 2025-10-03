Prince William addresses Harry directly for first time in year as he pledges change

Prince William has directly mentioned his estranged brother Prince Harry for first time in a year.

During his recent appearance on newly released episode of The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales opened up about his past with younger brother Harry as he shared thoughts on his son Prince George’s eventual role as king.

“There are lots of things to think about with that,” William told Eugene Levy during the October 3 episode of the Apple TV+ show.

He continued, “But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.”

“That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in – and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation,” the future king added.

Prince William’s rare mention of the Duke of Sussex comes amid their years-long estrangement as the two brothers are not on talking terms since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now live in California with their 6-year-old son Prince Archie and a 4-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.