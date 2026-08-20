To UK Kensington Palace has remained tight-lipped as it emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been planning to move back to the United Kingdom permanently – and that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been warned before the information became public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be preparing to move back to Britain sooner rather than later, with sources suggesting that they want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to start attending a school in the UK from September.

Palace Remains Silent On Sussex Move, Even As Family Feud Continues gbnews has contacted Kensington Palace for comment but it declined to respond.

The shock announcement comes amid a frosty relationship between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

The royal brothers are reportedly not speaking and the falling-out has been ongoing since Harry published his memoir, Spare, and made a series of broadcast interviews.

Speaking about how the news will affect the wider family, former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said that The announcement, which is bound to surprise The Waleses’, will further destabilise the structure of The Royal Family.

Speaking to gbnews, Peter said: “In the long term, the return of the Sussexes to the UK opens up the prospect of two rival courts-William’s and Harry’s. In the short term, Harry will be able to deepen his rapprochement with his father, and his presence back home will make it harder for his brother to duck a reconciliation.”

The announcement of the plan to move back to the UK comes days after Harry and Meghan enjoyed a private visit to King Charles III at Highgrove House – his first time meeting Archie and Lilibet in person for more than four years.

Despite the Duke of Sussex being on better terms with his father than his brother, a relationship with Prince William “remains very tense.” Harry And Meghan’s Key Reasons For Moving To UK Sources claim the Duke of Sussex has “always wanted his children to experience life and education in the UK”. And moving back to Britain will enable Harry to focus more on his UK charities, patronages and UK-based commitments.

It will also offer him closer proximity to the Invictus Games, which are to be held in Birmingham in July 2027. The move to the UK is understood to provide a stronger base for organising the Games, which could be a platform for inviting members of the wider Royal family. However, Harry and Meghan are not expected to resume work as working members of the Royal Family.