Prince William and Kate celebrate £8.7m U.S. funding milestone

LONDON – Financial filings for The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales offer a transparent insight into how the primary vehicle of Prince William and Princess Catherine for charitable endeavors is spending its multi-million-pound budget.

The charity’s earnings have seen substantial increase year over year, fueled by substantial inbound donation streams and targeted global partnerships. More deeply, the Foundation’s charitable focus is directed not just towards awarding grants to other charities but also to implementing programs directly, where appropriate, or by leveraging strategic partnerships to develop such programs.

Where The Money Went-Key Program Allocations

While many trusts operate as purely grant-making institutions, a common criticism of traditional philanthropic bodies, the Royal Foundation plays a more active role by functioning as an organizer, convener, and project executor. Therefore, the largest slice of The Royal Foundation’s multi-million pound Charitable Expenditure is predominantly focused on the key programs described below:

Homewards Initiative: this five-year program championed by Prince William is focused on demonstrating that prevention of homelessness and ensuring rarity, brevity, and irretrievability is possible across six key areas of the UK.

Centre for Early Childhood: developed and championed by Princess Catherine, the center involves extensive research, launching campaigns (e.g., Shaping Us), and funding clinical/NHS pilot projects to promote children’s social and emotional development up to age five.

United for Wildlife: a global wildlife coalition working to break down wildlife trafficking networks, providing a health and life cover scheme for frontline rangers across Africa.

Mental Health & Emergency Responders: The Foundation continues its philanthropic support by assisting mental health service providers for front-line personnel, building on the original success of the Heads Together initiative.

Understanding The Spend Structure

Charitable Spend vs. Grants awarded: A crucial distinction in the accounting of a charity is the difference between being a grant maker and being actively involved in programs themselves. The Foundation designs, organizes, and directly delivers large-scale, multi-year initiatives at a national level.

Such as piloting, and implementing large-scale projects throughout England, in conjunction with partnership organizations; hence, the majority of the expenditure is focused on internal staff costs, pilot programs, academic studies, and developing partnerships toward realizing the direct impact of projects.

Fundraising costs: Charity accounting standards require charities to report fundraising costs appropriately to demonstrate fundraising efficiency relative to income. It is reported that fundraising expenses are proportional and consistently make up about 10%-15% of annual income-that being, it is an adequate expenditure against annual income.

The Earthshot effect: Total Gross income peaked in 2021 at £20.4M due to the premier Earthshot Prize. In July 2022 Earthshot become its own independent charity, reverting the Royal Foundation’s finances back to that focusing purely on early childhood, homelessness, and conservation.

Strong revenue growth: Private and institutional support for the Royal Foundation continues to be significant, as reflected in the annual income that recently hovered close to the £20M mark.

Royal Foundation Funding Revealed: A Deep Dive into Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Charity’s Financials The charity has a high Ratio; over 85% of the charitable expenditure is directed towards social research or charitable initiatives.

Focused long-term approach: the Foundation prefers to implement initiatives that impact systematically; in other words, rather than handing out grants for a handful of smaller causes the Foundation focuses its attention on larger systems of issues such as homelessness, early childhood health and wildlife protection.