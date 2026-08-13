As the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate have grown up before the public’s eye, people following the royals have increasingly gravitated toward the cool and composed 11-year-old Princess Charlotte’s calm leadership.

While it’s easy to focus on directly titled Prince George, or the more energetic Prince Louis (with his own notable presence), several body language observers and commentators agree Charlotte quietly often take the rein among the royal brood.

“The One in Charge” You may have seen Princess Charlotte, taking a surprisingly assertive – and caring – control during major royal events.

This was evidenced in observations during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Coronation of King Charles III and elsewhere, where she’s reminded Prince George how to carry himself (such as correcting his posture), or directed the young Prince Louis through ceremonial steps with a quick, reassuring touch.

Charlotte is no stranger to such a nickname. As we’ve previously noted, Catherine, Princess of Wales, is quite vocal, even lighthearted, that Charlotte “is the one in charge” at their Windsor home.

Royal body language expert Judi James points out that both George and Louis are ‘unquestionably attentive’ to Charlotte’s subtle leadership, trusting that ‘she always knows what the play is’, which indicates “ sibling reliance rather than any sign of a jockeyed power balance.

“School and family life When it comes to royal life, William and Kate go against conventional practices for obvious reasons.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson reports that the royals do all they can to provide George, Charlotte and their little brother, Prince Louis, with “ as normal a childhood as they can at their Windsor home with their ‘unrivalled’ family support,” though not to extremes.

For example, although Prince George now holds significant prominence within the line of succession-and he still gets that regal presence at state occasions-there is ample evidence that William and Kate ‘make a point of ‘equalising’ for Charlotte and Louis… making sure that neither child feels peripheral’.

Both Prince William and Catherine send George, Charlotte, and Louis to an elementary school called Lambrook School in Berkshire. Here they not only do sports and participate in arts, but also spend time outside.

The children attend a coeducational preparatory school for a year round academic education, and are also actively participate in sports, the creative arts, music and drama productions along with others that attend the school.

When it comes to Charlotte, William and Catherine want all of the children to be on a similar footing in their upbringing until such a time as each of their roles increases, or they take on significantly greater responsibilities.

What awaits Princess Charlotte?

Claims regarding a ‘new official role’ of Princess Charlotte’s – especially following reports of recent changes to the royal protocol – can be largely attributed to rumor.

However, royal WATCHERS know that the little Princess holds significant status in history. After the 2011 Perth Agreement – establishing a ‘full and frank abolition of gender preference in all future royal children – Charlotte’s place in the line of succession at third born means that she’s officially become the first ever princess ‘which’ will not lose her place in that position in the line of succession to any male children which should have resulted under ancient protocol.

When Prince William ascends the throne to become His Majesty King William I in the years ahead, Charlotte may have opportunities to earn such titles as Princess Royal; a position most recently, or rather, almost exclusively, filled by her great-aunt, Anne.[ 141] Ultimately, as each year passes by, Princess Charlotte may come into greater prominence in ways that are significant but in so doing, Charlotte has managed to charm observers with her poise and steadiness.”