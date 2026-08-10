Prince William and Kate receive financial boost for Royal foundation during summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales received good financial news for their charitable programs while taking their annual summer break with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to financial statements of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales, their flagship charity has seen a significant rise in international funding, with most of the contributions coming from the United States.

Key Royal Initiatives See Good progress

The boost in funds allows to work on key initiatives such as:

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood saw advancements in its goals through the launch of Shaping Us Framework: a new program whose goal is to place the importance of the earliest years of life at the very core of public life.

Homewards, Prince William’s flagship initiative working to solve the homelessness crisis, has now reached the mid-way point of its multi-year program, having rolled out housing and community-focused initiatives to tackle the issues homeless people face.

Amanda Berry, the Chief Executive of the Royal Foundation explained how the institution’s strategy of working with partners helps its reach grow, which leads to more meaningful work.

The Royal Family’s Summer Holiday Plans

The charity financial updates came at the same time as Prince William and Princess Kate took time off from their official duties for their summer holiday.

Spending time with family: The couple are enjoying their time in a summer break with Prince George (13), Princess Charlotte (11) and Prince Louis (8) before the start of another academic year.

School changes: In September, Prince George will start studying at Eton College, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will go to Lambrook School in Berkshire.

Their usual summer locations are their private home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall and spending time with members of the Middleton family at Bucklebury.