Prince William and Kate Middleton (Catherine) have given royal fans a sneak peek at their new “forever home,” Forest Lodge. They recently posted a delightful behind-the-scenes photo from Royal Ascot, leading many to think it was taken at their private residence in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a grand appearance at the renowned horse racing event, with Kate looking radiant after facing some health challenges recently. In the candid shot shared on their official social media, the couple is dressed elegantly outside tall double doors. Their caption read: “A wonderful day at Royal Ascot. W & C.”

A wonderful day at Royal Ascot. W & C pic.twitter.com/JNScqg2crF — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 17, 2026

Fans with sharp eyes quickly speculated that the setting might be the porch of Forest Lodge, their eight-bedroom family home in Windsor Great Park. Although the palace hasn’t confirmed the location, the hint of a personal touch has thrilled admirers eager for a glimpse into the Wales family’s private life.

In October 2025, Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Forest Lodge with their three children—Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (11), and Prince Louis (8). Formerly known as Holly Grove, this Georgian-style property is seen as their long-term family residence, even after William becomes king.

Leaving the smaller Adelaide Cottage behind marks a significant new chapter for them. The family sees Forest Lodge as a chance for a “fresh start” after challenging times, including Kate’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. They have a 20-year lease on the estate, with a hefty annual rent.

Its convenient location keeps them close to Windsor Castle, Kate’s parents in Berkshire, and Eton College, where Prince George will start boarding in September.

Kate Middleton, 44, dazzled in a bright yellow Roksanda dress and a Jane Taylor hat during the carriage procession. She joined William in the Royal Box alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, her mother Carole Middleton, and others.

This marked her triumphant return to the event after missing it in 2024 due to her health. The couple has had a busy week, with Trooping the Colour and other engagements adding to their schedule.

While the Waleses have kept the details of their new home mostly under wraps, no official interior photos have been released so far. Forest Lodge provides them with more space and privacy, which is perfect for their growing family.