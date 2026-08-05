Prince William "angrier than ever" as Royal sources describe broken relationship with Harry

A closely linked source has spoken out about Prince William being emotional and ‘furiouser than ever’ following his brother Prince Harry’s latest trip to Great Britain.

The royal brothers relationship has fractured severely after claims William suspected the Sussex’s may be filming for future media related projects close to Princess Diana’s passing as well as comparisons drawn to the late mother.

Insiders reveal: ‘What Royal insiders have confirmed’

The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s relationship is more fractured than ever after reports claim following Harry’s return to British shores it has completely broken down:

Reconciliation far from a reality: Source states the brothers have “absolutely no movement”, continuing with “especially on William’s side”.

Suspicions over footage in UK: It has been suggested that William believes getting his hands on footage for upcoming docuseries was one of the main reasons Markle came to the UK.

Diana tribute tensions: As the death anniversary of Princess Diana looms it is said William feels deeply uneasy over talk of the Sussexes having footage from British sources for future media tributes.

Why their relationship is suffering: Comparisons to Princess Diana

The fact that William cannot shake comparisons to his mother, Princess Diana, is a major sticking point with Meghan Markle.

On the monarchy, ‘prince William believes it is Megha has fractured the family’. Whereas Prince Harry says ‘she is someone who has so many similar characteristics’.

When comparing trusts, ‘William has become highly suspicious of media motives and footage released in docuseries. Harry, however, has focused on paying tribute to Diana’s legacy through his own personal projects.

Regarding compares to Diana, ‘William has called Diana-Meghan comparisons “offensive and off the mark”. Harry, instead has celebrated Meghan for being warm, empathetic and kind.’

The Royal insider concludes that the idea of the Duchess being centered in royal mother’s tributes is deeply emotional for the future King, who insists the late Princess of Wales would not have had an opinion.