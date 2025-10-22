Prince William announces star-studded lineup for Earthshot Prize in Brazil

Prince William has unveiled a star-studded lineup for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards next month.

Taking to the Instagram account of Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, October 21, the Prince of Wales announced the slew of A-list artist who are set to perform at the event, set to take place in Rio on November 5.

The father of two revealed that the Australian-born singer Kylie Minogue and Canadian singer Shawn Mendes are among the celebrities who will mesmerize the crowd with their soulful performance next month.

“Introducing the global stars set to take to the stage for The Earthshot Prize 2025 Awards Night,” he captioned the post.

It further added, “From musicians, to sports icons, to environmental activists, some of the world’s most influential people will join us in Rio to celebrate our Finalists and announce our five Winners.”

“Brazil – I’m coming back! It’s a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet,” Kylie said.

In addition to them, Brazilian music icon and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil, Anitta and Seu Jorge will also take to the stage.

Moreover, Interstellar star Matthew McConaughey has voiced an awards trailer called Meet the World’s True Action Heroes, featuring the 15 finalists and showcasing their solutions.