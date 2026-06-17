Prince William appears to teach King Charles a quiet lesson

The most recognizable family in the world follows royal etiquette very closely, but even a sovereign with years under his belt, King Charles III, is not exempt from an accidental faux pas. At Trooping the Colour on Saturday, the most observant spectators were able to spot a very small but very sweet moment, in which King Charles was prompted about the royal protocol by Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

Toward the end of the flypast at Trooping the Colour, an impatient King Charles began to think that the ceremony was concluded and threw a final wave to the excited and vast crowds below before turning to re-enter the palace with his son, Price William.

Prince William swiftly intervened

But before the King could complete his step back inside, his eldest son, Prince William, grabbed the King’s arm to gently redirect him. The Prince of Wales told him they had to stay for the National Anthem before re-entering the palace.

“It was the quick amendment from William but again also William making a note to the King,” explained Judi James in a statement. “And the Prince of Wales had to remind him he had to wait for ‘his song’.”

Princess Charlotte is the ultimate role model in protocol

Not only did Prince William have to take time to adjust his father’s movements in a subtle manner, but his 11-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, was the ultimate role model of protocol. While the others surrounding her continued to shift to a new formation, the young princess stood perfectly composed at the very front of the balcony. “You see Charlotte stood rigid and silent,” James commented, describing Charlotte at attention with her arms resting perfectly at her sides, and so she remained even after the conclusion of the anthem, and remained like that for a moment afterward.

As you can see, even the King needs some assistance to maintain a smooth sailing for major royal events.