Prince William arrives by Green Bus to honor Earthshot innovators

Prince William joined Australian conservationist Robert Irwin in London to celebrate global environmental innovators and highlight the progress made through the Earthshot Prize.

The pair arrived at the historic Guildhall on June 23 aboard a green London bus for the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, an event held during London Climate Action Week recognizing winners and finalists working on solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental challenges.

Irwin, 22, who serves as a global ambassador for the Earthshot Prize, joined William in praising the entrepreneurs and organizations developing new approaches to climate and nature protection.

During his speech, William said he felt “more optimistic than ever” about the future, pointing to the achievements of Earthshot finalists and winners since the initiative was launched in 2020.

The Prince of Wales highlighted examples of progress, including clean air policies in India, forest restoration efforts in Brazil, and international efforts to protect the world’s oceans.

“The planet does not have time for inch-by-inch change,” William said, urging leaders and communities to act quickly on proven solutions.

The Earthshot Prize revealed that since its creation, more than 6,700 nominations from around the world have been reviewed, while $33 million in grants have been awarded across five environmental categories. The program has also built a network of 75 finalists representing every continent.

The event marked William’s second major environmental appearance of the week. He recently joined conservation advocates and public figures, including Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch, for discussions focused on wildlife protection and sustainability.

The next Earthshot Prize events are set to take place in Mumbai in November.