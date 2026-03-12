Prince William bends to eye level with Warwick Davis to honor him

Actor Warwick Davis, famed for his roles in the Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises, was honored with a prestigious Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, March 11.

During the event, Prince William bent down to Davis’s eye level, a gesture the actor described as “lovely” and deeply appreciated given his condition, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare form of dwarfism.

“It was lovely the way he came down to my level instead of standing and looking down at me,” he said, according to Hello!.

Davis also shared a brief conversation with the royal. “The Prince of Wales said to me today, ‘Have you got one of these already?’ I said no, no,” Davis says in the video released by Kensington Palace.

“I worried that if I said yes — ‘Well, you’re not having this one’ — but he said, ‘I’m really surprised, I thought you had one already. You should have had one years ago,’ which is really nice.”

The 56-year-old actor was recognized for his extensive contributions to drama and charity. In 2012, Davis co-founded Little People UK with his late wife Samantha, providing support for people with dwarfism.

“It’s a very dignified honor,” Davis told Times Radio after he was named in King Charles’s New Year Honours list in December. “It’s not like a BAFTA – it’s not big and shiny and show-bizzy.”